Peter Allen Ogden, age 60, of Lawrence Park, passed away peacefully, at UPMC Hamot, on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was born in Erie, on January 26, 1960, son of Allen C. "Pete" Ogden and the late Patricia Ogden.
Pete was a 1978 graduate of Iroquois High School before earning an Accounting Degree from Mercyhurst College. He spent his career in healthcare services and was the business office manager at Hamot Surgery Center for 20 years. Pete was a gifted pianist and organist. He also played saxophone and was a Drum Major with the Iroquois Marching Band. When he wasn't playing music, he was listening to it, having attended dozens of live shows throughout the years. He loved cooking, NASCAR, golf, and was a talented watercolor artist. He was a friend to all dogs.
Pete is survived by his daughter, Jennifer and her husband, Brian Donovan; his father, Allen C. "Pete" Ogden and his wife, Deanne; two sisters, Pamela Pfadt and her husband, Gerard, and Paula Lapping and her husband, Terry; nieces and nephews, Nicole Pfadt LaPaglia (Matt), Matthew Pfadt (Ashley) and their son Michael, Thomas Lapping, and James Lapping; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 25, 2020