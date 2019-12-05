|
Peter J. James, age 64, of Erie, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. He was born in Erie on December 22, 1954, son of Theresa James and the late Edward James.
Peter enjoyed fishing, gardening, The Pittsburgh Steelers and Led Zeppelin.
In addition to his mother, Peter is survived by his wife, Karen; three children, Pete, Mandi and Jessi; two brothers, Charlie and Joe; three sisters, Anna, Tessa and Julie; three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Eddie.
There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 5, 2019