Peter J. "Pete" Welsh, age 82, of Erie, passed away at his residence, on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was born in Erie, on December 7, 1937, son of the late Boyd and Gertrude Lynch Welsh.
Pete attended Sacred Heart Grade School and was a 1956 graduate of Cathedral Prep. He received a Business Degree from Gannon College. Pete was a claims adjuster for INA and then Cigna Insurance prior to his retirement. He was an avid golfer and for many years played at the Lawrence Park Golf Club, where he was active in the Dirty Dozen and Friday Night Couples Leagues. He and his wife enjoyed traveling for many golf get-togethers with friends at Myrtle Beach and Fort Meyers. He also enjoyed golfing at Oglebay with his friends, known as the Oglebay Knights. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy Reserves and was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel R.C. Church.
Pete was a history buff, liked snowmobiling with the Wales Sno-Drifters, and going to hunting and fishing camp with his son Derrick. He also enjoyed traveling to Columbus, Ohio to visit his family, attending his granddaughters' many school events and activities, especially their soccer games. He adored his granddaughters and was very proud of their accomplishments.
Pete is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sally Celeski Welsh; one son, Derrick Welsh (Angela); three granddaughters, Leah, McKenna and Erika Welsh; one brother, Lloyd "Pat" Morrow; in-laws, John Celeski (Lana), Ron Celeski (Julie), and Elaine Berlin (Ken); and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel R.C. Church, 1553 East Grandview Blvd., on Friday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
