Peter Karlinchak, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the age of 92. After months of failing health, he died peacefully at Brevalier Village's Ball Pavilion for Hospice patients, with all the love of his family.
He was born on June 29, 1928, son of the late Stephen and Sonia (Czaplaczyk) Karlinchak.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Phyllis Jean (Wood), five sisters, Mary Boris, Ann Sullivan, Catherine Conlin, Helen Jollon and Irene Gibler; and five brothers, Michael, John, Anthony, George, and Richard Karlinchak. Survivors include his son Timothy Karlinchak and daughter Kara Ann Whitman, both of Erie; four grandchildren, Justin Whitman (his best little buddy) and fiancée Amy Ridgeway, Jordyn Whitman, Alexandra Karlinchak and Christina Karlinchak, as well as his great-granddaughter Layla Ann Whitman, who was the apple of his eye. He is further survived by two sisters, Stephanie Elynich of N. Arlington, N.J. and Joan Lang of Silver Springs, Md., as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Peter will also be sadly missed by his special friends, Al and Esther Pohl, Paul and Kristen Markham and Patti Molly.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired from General Electric after 42 years of service, where he was a foreman. He was a member of the Siebenbueger Club, East Erie Moose, American Legion, Polish Falcons, Downing Gold Club and the Moran Citizens Club. He was an avid golfer, loved hunting, coaching, supporting and watching his children and grandchildren at all their athletic events, cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates, and going out for coffee or a game of pool with the "guys". As a young man, Peter learned to work hard and to take care of those he loved. He was a strong patriarch of his family, a good friend to all, a man that would give his shirt for a friend. He was a good father, who always took care of his children and did the best he could to teach and guide them, a loving grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a man who never cared much about himself and who even in his final days would say to his loved ones "just take care of each other when I am gone". Peter was a strong, proud, and good man. He is loved and will be missed by so many!
A special thank you to LECOM Health VNA Hospice for all the love, care and support they provided to Peter and his family, especially his nurse, Gert Beyer. Due to the ongoing pandemic, visitation is limited to family, who are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Kruise-Spewock Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. 2550 Union Street, Ramey, PA 16671 at 9:00 a.m., followed by Mass at St. Mary's Ukrainian Church at 11:00 a.m. and burial at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to LECOM Health VNA Hospice, 2253 West Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16506. Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com
