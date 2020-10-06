Peter L. Strecker, age 68, of Erie, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born in Erie, on August 3, 1952, son of the late Heinz and Maria Strecker.
Peter was a 1970 graduate of Harbor Creek High School. He first was in Maintenance at Penn State Behrend and then was a dispatcher for 24 years with the AAA, retiring in 2017.
Peter was an avid book lover, and shared his favorite books and movies with his friends. He enjoyed the outdoors and camping. In his younger years, he liked acting in plays at the Erie Playhouse and the Gannon Theatre.
Peter was a person who accepted all whom he met. He was loved by all who knew him.
He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Maille (James); his brother, Ronald Strecker; his granddaughter, Adrienne; and his longtime friend and former spouse, Cheryl Strecker.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Erie Regional Library Foundation, 16 Blasco Street, Erie, PA 16507.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.