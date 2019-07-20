|
Peter "Pete" Scott Messenger, 63, of Albion, passed away unexpectedly, due to natural causes, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. He was born on December 2, 1955 in Erie, a son of the late James and Dorothy (Aldrich) Messenger.
Pete graduated from Fort LeBoeuf High School and he took pride in organizing recent Class of 1973 reunions. He was a truck driver for Modern Industries for more than 30 years. He was very active in the Nazarene Church, he was a past officer of the Sons of American Legion Squadron 285 in Waterford, and he was a participant with the Brothers Bowling Association, bowling annually with his brothers for the past 45 years. Pete was a huge Mopar and Jeep fan, always attending the Mopar Show in Albion. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on cars, and camping at Red Oak Campground in Warren, Pa.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Messenger.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 31 years, Debbie (Lawson) Messenger, whom he married on September 2, 1988, four children, Cindy Terlitsky and her husband, Chad, of Mill Village, Bradley Messenger and his wife, Allison, of Waterford, Carla Giddings and her companion, BJ Duryee, of Waterford, and Andrew Messenger of Quincy, Mass., and four brothers, Dean Messenger and his wife, Jan, of Erie, Tom Messenger of Belleview, Fla., Pat Messenger and his wife, Sue, of Waterford, and Tim Messenger and his wife, Patty, of Erie. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Jordan, Alexa, Russell, Daniel, Sophia, Jessica and Austin, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Calling hours will be held at the Albion Church of the Nazarene, four miles West of Albion on Rt. 6N, on Sunday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., and on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral service there at 11 a.m. with Rev. Wayne Hennen officiating. Burial will follow in Albion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fort LeBoeuf Class of '73 Reunion Fund, c/o Kim Trott. The Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, is handling the funeral arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 20, 2019