Peter Sima, age 90, of Erie, passed away on April 9, 2020, at Forestview Skilled Nursing. He was born in Erie, on July 1, 1929, a son of the late John and Anna (Zuravcsik) Sima.
Pete was a Master Plumber and a member of Plumbers & Steamfitters Local #47. He was employed for Lakes Engineering and the William T. Spaeder Company.
He graduated from East High School and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps serving four years during the Korean War as a Staff Sergeant. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 771. While at East High he played with the band and orchestra and joined the Musician's Local 17. He was a sax and clarinet player with Haener Brothers Band, Savelli and Sulkowski Concert Bands and Gem City Jazz and Concert Bands. Pete was a member of the Erie Racing Pigeon Club. He enjoyed breeding and racing pigeons for many years.
In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by his grandson Peter Simpkins, his brothers Andrew and John Sima, his twin Paul Sima and his sisters Mary Dolak, Ann Lipchik and Helen Lipchik.
He will be deeply missed by his wife Marge, daughter Susan Simpkins and granddaughter Danica Simpkins of Miami, Fla. Pete also leaves behind many wonderful nieces, nephews and godchildren.
Services, with Fr. Nicholas Mihaly, will be private, with burial in St. Nicholas Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., are handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 1123 East Avenue, Erie, PA 16503, or Hamot Family Hospice, 302 French St., Erie, PA 16507. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020