Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
Burial
Following Services
Laurel Hill Cemetery
Peter (Pero) Vujasinovich


1945 - 2020
Peter (Pero) Vujasinovich Obituary
Peter (Pero) Vujasinovich, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on March 27, 1945, in Leskovac, Serbia (the former Yugoslavia), to the late Luka and Jelena Vujasinovich.

He immigrated to the U.S. in 1956 with his parents and two sisters, settling in Steelton, Pa. He relocated to Erie in 1970.

Peter worked for Urick Foundry for 45 years, retiring in 2012.

He enjoyed hunting, cooking and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Peter was a member of the Serb Federation Lodge #37, VFW Post #470 and the Siebenburger Club.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Vujasinovich; a daughter, Julie Campbell; brother Milos; sister, Mira Danison; and a nephew, Milan Starcevich.

He is survived by his sister, Zorka Starcevich of Steelton, Pa.; children, Cheri Campbell-Godfrey (Howard), Bonnie Rispin and Gary Campbell (Tessa); seven grandsons, Derek, Zack and Kyle Lightner, Aaron Moses and Mark, Bryan, Brandon and Mason Campbell; nieces, Yovanka Hoover (Mark) and Donna Carricato; nephews, Donald and Stevan Vujasinovich; nine great-grandchildren; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and a special great-great-niece, Ava Carricato. Peter is further survived by his best friend, Lenny Deegan.

Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m., and are invited to attend services there on Monday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church, 601 S. Harrisburg Street, Oberlin-Steelton, PA 17113.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 18, 2020
