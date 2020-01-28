|
Peter Walczak, age 65, passed away at home on December 4, 2019. He was born in Erie, September 19, 1954, son of the late Edward and Mary (Kalagian) Walczak.
He is survived by his ex-wife Sandra (Swiencki) Walczak, his son Nicklaus Walczak, his daughter Kelly Walczak, and grandsons Damien and Jordan Krysiak. He is also survived by his sisters and brothers: Connie Tunney, Roberta Smialek, Eugene Walczak (wife Kathy Smith Walczak) Deborah Totman (husband Rick Totman) Mary Lee Kampsen and Douglas Walczak, and several nieces and nephews.
Peter was preceded in death by his sister Christine Walczak.
There will be a private ceremony for family and friends in the spring.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509 is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 28, 2020