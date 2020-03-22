|
Philip A. DeDionisio, Sr., age 91, of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. at UPMC Hamot.
He was born in Erie, on July 6, 1928, a son of the late Frank and Mary Caparosa DeDionisio Sr.
After high school, he went on to serve in the U.S. Army during WWII and the Korean Conflict.
Philip owned and operated a Sunoco Gas Station in Erie for 40 years. He was an avid fisherman and took many trips to Canada to fish.
In addition to his parents, Philip was predeceased by his three brothers and one sister.
He is survived by his wife Mary Jo Scutella DeDionisio and their children Philip A. DeDionisio Jr. and his wife Letha of Girard and Christine Wolfe of Cape Coral, Fla., six grandchildren Samantha Patton and her husband Jack, Philip DeDionisio, Paul Wolfe Jr. and his wife Betty, Joshua Wolfe, Lee Wolfe and Cody Wolfe and four great-grandchildren Tegan and Emberly Patton and Kenzie and Emma Wolfe.
Due to the national guidelines on limiting public gatherings, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burton Funeral Home Girard, 525 Main Street East, is handling the arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 22, 2020