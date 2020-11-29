Philip A. Myers, age 73, of Erie, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 after a brief illness.
Born in Erie, Pa. on April 25, 1947, he was a son of the late George and Harriet (Boyd) Myers.
Philip served for four years in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked for various vending companies as a vending machine maintenance man. He was a dedicated husband and father and went above and beyond to help his family. He enjoyed feeding the birds, playing Sudoku and collecting coins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Herb Myers, and sister, Judy Baker.
He is survived by his wife, Gayle A. (Garman) Myers, of Erie; two sons, Brian S. Myers, wife Mandy, and Paul A. Myers, wife Sabrina, all of Erie; a grandson, Orlando; sister-in-law, Judy Viera, and several nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 regulations, services and burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery are private.
Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street, is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society
