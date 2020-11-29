1/1
Philip A. Myers
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip A. Myers, age 73, of Erie, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 after a brief illness.

Born in Erie, Pa. on April 25, 1947, he was a son of the late George and Harriet (Boyd) Myers.

Philip served for four years in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked for various vending companies as a vending machine maintenance man. He was a dedicated husband and father and went above and beyond to help his family. He enjoyed feeding the birds, playing Sudoku and collecting coins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Herb Myers, and sister, Judy Baker.

He is survived by his wife, Gayle A. (Garman) Myers, of Erie; two sons, Brian S. Myers, wife Mandy, and Paul A. Myers, wife Sabrina, all of Erie; a grandson, Orlando; sister-in-law, Judy Viera, and several nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, services and burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery are private.

Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street, is assisting with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
845 E 38th St
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP Pine Avenue Branch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved