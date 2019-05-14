Home

Philip Frank Haag

Philip Frank Haag Obituary
Philip Frank Haag, age 61, of North East, died on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.

He was born on December 13, 1957, in Erie, Pa., to the late Charles and Irene (Arneman) Haag.

He was formerly employed by Ridg-U-Rak as a welder. Philip was a member of the North East Athletic Club and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his son, Joseph Haag of North East.

Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 14, 2019
