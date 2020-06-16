Philip James Rugari Sr., age 59 of Suwanee, Ga., died on May 30, 2016.
Philip was born in Stuttgart, Germany in an American Military Hospital while his father was serving his country. Phil would later, himself, serve Honorably in the US Army. Growing up in Erie, Pa., Phil always regarded Erie as his hometown. He developed lifelong friends there and would frequently "go home" to see many friends and family who loved him. Phil spent a lifetime working in the U.S. machine tool industry developing a reputation as one of the foremost sales leaders ever in that business. He was noted for opening sale's offices across the U.S. and did so for the leading companies from across the globe as well as traveling extensively throughout Europe and Asia. He was an avid golfer whose love for the sport was only surpassed by his love for his family and friends.
Phil is survived by his son, Philip J Rugari Jr. and his grandson, Philip J. Rugari III, both of Florida; mother, Brigitte Rugare of Georgia; brothers, Robert of Georgia, Mark of Colorado, John of Arizona and Dean of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his father, Philip Rugare Jr., his son, Nicholas Rugare, and his daughter Gina Rugari.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Philip was born in Stuttgart, Germany in an American Military Hospital while his father was serving his country. Phil would later, himself, serve Honorably in the US Army. Growing up in Erie, Pa., Phil always regarded Erie as his hometown. He developed lifelong friends there and would frequently "go home" to see many friends and family who loved him. Phil spent a lifetime working in the U.S. machine tool industry developing a reputation as one of the foremost sales leaders ever in that business. He was noted for opening sale's offices across the U.S. and did so for the leading companies from across the globe as well as traveling extensively throughout Europe and Asia. He was an avid golfer whose love for the sport was only surpassed by his love for his family and friends.
Phil is survived by his son, Philip J Rugari Jr. and his grandson, Philip J. Rugari III, both of Florida; mother, Brigitte Rugare of Georgia; brothers, Robert of Georgia, Mark of Colorado, John of Arizona and Dean of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his father, Philip Rugare Jr., his son, Nicholas Rugare, and his daughter Gina Rugari.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 16, 2020.