Philip L. Magnuson, 93, of Springhill in Erie, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on the evening of August 5, 2020. He was born on February 12, 1927, in New Britain, Connecticut, to his late parents, Philip A. Magnuson and Edith Olson Magnuson.
He graduated from New Britain High School in 1944, where he served as his class president, and immediately enlisted in the Army Air Corps. He was honorably discharged and then attended the University of Connecticut. In 1949, Phil moved to Erie to start his career and on November 5th of that year married his wife, Arline. In 1957, he started his own business, Builders Hardware & Specialty Company, which is still in operation today. He was a leader in the field of architectural hardware, having done work on projects as far away as Saudi Arabia.
Phil was actively involved as an officer and Sunday School teacher at Calvary Evangelical Covenant Church and then later as a member and trustee at First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant. He served the Lord faithfully throughout his life and cared for both the spiritual and physical needs of others. He was a Bible study leader and is believed to be the longest tenured member of the board of the Erie City Mission, having served from 1965 until 2003. Phil was also an active member of the Erie Rotary Club and a member at the Erie Yacht Club for many years. His great avocation was sailing, which was a real joy for both him and the many guest crew members that he invited along.
Phil is survived by his wife of 70 years, Arline, his sons and daughter-in-law, Curtis, Scott and Ann, his five grandchildren, Gabriel (Liz) Magnuson, Rachel (Michael) Ebbert, Erin (Travis) Helbig, Michael Magnuson and Claire (John) Hopple, as well as his three great-granddaughters, Madison Helbig, Lucy Helbig and Winifred Ebbert.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Dorothy, and his brother, Ronald.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, there will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held in the future. Burial will be held in private at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to the Philip and Arline Magnuson Scholarship Fund at the Erie City Mission, P.O. Box 407, Erie, PA 16512.
