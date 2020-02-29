|
Philip N. Cacchione, 94, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Springhill Senior Living. He was born at home, on July 31, 1925, in Erie, Pa., son of the late Thomas N. and Rachel (DiFilippo) Cacchione.
Phil graduated from Sacred Heart School, and continued his studies at Strong Vincent High School, where he was a gifted athlete, excelling in football and lettering in basketball. He once held the citywide record for points scored in a game, a record that held for at least two decades. Directly from high school, Phil entered the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in the Pacific Theater during WWII.
After returning from the war, Phil continued working in his family's business, Tom's Café, in Erie. He later worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, and for the Joseph McCormick Construction Co., where, prior to his retirement, he was plant manager.
Phil loved to bowl, and through the years belonged to numerous leagues in the Erie area. He followed sports – baseball especially – with a passion. He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan.
He was also a knowledgeable gardener who overwintered his geraniums, planted seeds indoors each spring, and grew the most delicious tomatoes every summer, tending to a large garden in the backyard of the home he and his wife, Betty Ann, had built shortly after their marriage.
To Betty Ann, Phil was the most devoted husband. He worked tirelessly to support her and to make a safe and happy home for their five children through the years.
In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by his sister, Menga Novello.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty Ann (Hellman) Cacchione; daughters, Sharon Belovarac and her husband, Mike, Cindy Nuara and her husband, Mike, and Kathy Bafik; his sons, Dr. Philip M. Cacchione and his wife, Beth and Thomas N. Cacchione and his wife, Joan Benson-Cacchione; his sisters, Albia Chimenti and Mavis Cacchione; and his brother, Thomas P. Cacchione; all of Erie. He also leaves 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at Springhill Oakview Personal Care for their kindness and for the excellent care they have provided.
Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, on Monday, March 2nd, from 9 to 11 a.m., to be followed by a service there, beginning at 11:15.
Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Springhill Benevolent Care Fund, 2323 Edinboro Road, Erie, PA 16509.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 29, 2020