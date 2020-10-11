1/1
Philip R. Morosky
1928 - 2020
Philip R. Morosky, 91, of Erie, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Sarah Reed Senior Living Center. He was born in Detroit, Mich., on December 29, 1928, a son of the late, Paul and Angeline Morosky.

Philip graduated from Tech Memorial High School and went on to serve in the United States Navy. After his service, he attended Erie Business School. Philip worked as a production control supervisor at General Electric for over 25 years. He was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene, where he was a Sunday school teacher, usher, and the financial secretary. Philip was a member of the S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie and enjoyed fishing and hunting.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Philip "Jimmy" Morosky and his sister, Elsie Curtis.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Doretha "Dee" Stewart Morosky; his two daughters, Keri Vercillo and her husband Ferdinando, and Carol Neil and her husband, Bob, both of Erie; his brother, Robert Morosky and his wife Carol; his five grandchildren, Michael (Carrie Ann), Anthony (Tiffany), Carmen, Beth, and Bobby (Mandy); his eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Sarah Reed Senior Living for all the love and care they gave Philip this past year.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd. on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and are invited there the following morning for a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Church of the Nazarene - 5426 Cider Mill Rd, Erie, PA 16509.

Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
OCT
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Schmidt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
