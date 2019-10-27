Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Philip Scott Reitzell


1949 - 2019
Philip Scott Reitzell Obituary
Philip Scott Reitzell, age 70, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Erie, on September 14, 1949, a son of the late Carroll F. and Mary Janet Reitzell.

Philip was a Corporal in the United States Marines. He worked at Copes Vulcan for many years, Jarecki Industries and the Shrine Club. Philip was a resident of Erie his entire life.

Philip is survived by his sister Carroll Jackman, husband Brian, his brother Charles Reitzell, wife Kathleen, his three sons Matt Reitzell, wife Jennifer, Chris Reitzell and Pat Reitzell, four grandchildren, a close friend Maxine Robison, and several nieces and nephews.

Services and burial will be private. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Family Hospice, 1700 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16501.

Condolences and photos may be posted at bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 27, 2019
