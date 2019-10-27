|
|
Philip Scott Reitzell, age 70, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Erie, on September 14, 1949, a son of the late Carroll F. and Mary Janet Reitzell.
Philip was a Corporal in the United States Marines. He worked at Copes Vulcan for many years, Jarecki Industries and the Shrine Club. Philip was a resident of Erie his entire life.
Philip is survived by his sister Carroll Jackman, husband Brian, his brother Charles Reitzell, wife Kathleen, his three sons Matt Reitzell, wife Jennifer, Chris Reitzell and Pat Reitzell, four grandchildren, a close friend Maxine Robison, and several nieces and nephews.
Services and burial will be private. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Family Hospice, 1700 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16501.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 27, 2019