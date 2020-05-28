|
|
Phillip E. Daugherty, 82, of Girard, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, following a period of declining health.
He was born January 5, 1938, in Titusville, a son of the late Victor and Eleanor (Shaughnessy) Daugherty.
Phil was raised and educated in the Titusville and Corry areas. Following high school he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served as a Guard with the Marine Aircraft Group (HR) (L)-26. Upon his honorable discharge he returned home and was employed as a truck driver for various companies, later retiring from Lowe's Home Improvement.
He is survived by his best friend, Sandra J. Swope of Girard and a brother, Victor L. Daugherty (Helen) of Erie and several cousins.
There will be no calling hours or services observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Orphan Angels Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Center, 5439 West Lake Road, Erie, PA 16505.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 28, 2020