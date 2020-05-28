Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Daugherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip E. Daugherty


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip E. Daugherty Obituary
Phillip E. Daugherty, 82, of Girard, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, following a period of declining health.

He was born January 5, 1938, in Titusville, a son of the late Victor and Eleanor (Shaughnessy) Daugherty.

Phil was raised and educated in the Titusville and Corry areas. Following high school he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served as a Guard with the Marine Aircraft Group (HR) (L)-26. Upon his honorable discharge he returned home and was employed as a truck driver for various companies, later retiring from Lowe's Home Improvement.

He is survived by his best friend, Sandra J. Swope of Girard and a brother, Victor L. Daugherty (Helen) of Erie and several cousins.

There will be no calling hours or services observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Orphan Angels Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Center, 5439 West Lake Road, Erie, PA 16505.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.

To send condolences visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -