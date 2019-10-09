|
|
Phillip E. Gebler, "Monk," passed away unexpectedly, on October 6, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, at the age of 75. Monk was born on January 30, 1944, in Erie, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Milton and Gertrude (Carpenter) Gebler.
Phil graduated from Fort LeBoeuf High School, class of 1961. Following graduation, he served in the United States Air Force as a security police officer and was stationed at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. After his service to our country, he married the late Nancy Gebler.
He is survived by his children Todd (Kelly) Gebler of Sitka, Alaska, Everett Oldcamp of Tulsa, Oklahoma, a daughter Kelly N. Gebler of Erie, and the late John T. Gebler of Waterford. In addition, Phil is survived by his loving sister Karen (Jack) Greenberg of Erie, and the late John Gebler and his wife Marcia Gebler, and three grandchildren Kyle (Kaitlyn) Bolla of Sitka, Alaska, Breanna Gatti of Erie, Pa. and Rowen Gebler of Sitka, Alaska.
Phil worked and retired from Eriez Magnetics after 39 years with the company. After retirement, Phil liked to spend his time between Waterford and Punta Gorda, Florida. While in Waterford, Phil was a loyal member of the American Legion Post #285 for 52 years and also an avid member of the American Legion Riders. While in Florida, his time was spent between riding his motorcycle and spending time at the American Legion and Moose Lodge in Punta Gorda.
A service of remembrance with visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 10th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford. Between the hours of 4-6 p.m. at the Waterford American Legion, the honor guard will perform the draping of the colors, and a social gathering following the 8 p.m. service will be held at the Legion. Any donations can be made in the name of Phillip Gebler to the American Legion or . Condolences may be sent at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 9, 2019