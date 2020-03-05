Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church

Phillip J. Hoydic


1947 - 2020
Phillip J. Hoydic Obituary
Phillip J. Hoydic, 73, of Erie, a resident of the Pennsylvania Soldiers' & Sailors' Home, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at UPMC Hamot.

He was born on January 15, 1947, in Erie, Pa., son of the late Joseph John and Laura Irene (Szymula) Hoydic.

Phil served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed as a bank auditor for Security People's Bank for 20 years. Phil was an avid bowler and loved to Karaoke, singing Margaritaville, baseball and playing bingo.

He is survived by his sister, Catherine M. "Kadie" Jaeger of Girard; and nephews, Joshua Jaeger (Rosa), Jeremy Jaeger and Justin Jaeger (Jessica).

Friends may call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, on Friday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., and are invited to attend a prayer service at the funeral home on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at Blessed Sacrament Church at 10:00 a.m.

Burial, with military honors, will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to PA Soldiers' & Sailors' Home, 560 East 3rd St., Erie, PA 16507.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 5, 2020
