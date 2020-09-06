1/1
Phillip John "Phil" Zukowski
1945 - 2020
Phillip "Phil" John Zukowski, 75, of Emerald Isle, passed away on August 15, 2020, at his home, after a difficult battle with cancer.

Born on July 4, 1945, Phil grew up in northwest Pennsylvania on the outskirts of Erie. From there, he attended Gannon University graduating in 1965 with a Bachelors of Science in Chemistry. Military service with the U.S. Army reserve. In addition to being a chemist, Phil was an excellent musician playing drums and providing vocals for many local bands in Erie area and while living and working (Amaco) in Greenville S.C. Later in life, Phil became a fixture in Emerald Isle, often times seen kayaking through the surf, fishing in the Sound, walking the Emerald Isle path, or taking a joyride on his beloved motorcycle.

Phill was preceded in death by his father, Stanley A Zukowski, and mother, Clementine (Alexandrowicz) Zukowski, wife, Minda (Roberts) Zukowski.

He is survived by his brother, David Zukowski (Erie, Pa.) and his partner, Joan Tyson (Emerald Isle, N.C).

He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and all those that knew his smile.

A special word of appreciation goes to his friends, the caregivers at Friendly's and the team at Community Hospice that have provided support and love during this difficult time, thank you.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date in Emerald Isle.

If desired, friends may make a memorial donation to the "Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation" department in his memory.

Online condolences may be made to the family at jonefh.org.

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
Old Hammock Rd
Swansboro, NC 28584
(910) 326-5013
