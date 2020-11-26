Phillip Michael "Bucky" Humalainen, 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home in Conneaut, Ohio.
Buck was born in Conneaut, Ohio on September 19, 1937.
He graduated from Rowe High School, before going to The Ohio State University. He honorably served eight years in the United States Air Force, including four years of active duty.
He worked at Exomet for 13 years, then Olan Corporation for five years, and then retired from the Chemical Division of Ashland Oil.
Buck enjoyed playing the guitar, dancing, painting, sketching and whittling. He is known for his carvings of wood spirits, beams, and walking sticks. He also enjoyed kayaking, riding four-wheelers, and wine making with friends. Buck loved hunting, earning his nickname, and later became an avid mushroom hunter.
Buck leaves behind a daughter, Karri Pacileo and her husband Joe Pacileo, three granddaughters, Lauren, Megan, and Emily Pacileo; his significant other, Darlene Goodiel, and her daughter, Anna Brocklehurst; and grandchildren, Gavin, Kearstin, and Carleigh Brocklehurst; two brothers, Richard and Michael Humalainen; many nieces and nephews; and ex-wife, Sharon Wright.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Zaida (Titus) Humalainen; and his son, Phillip "Corky" Humalainen.
Due to COVID-19, no calling hours or service will be held at this time. A memorial celebration will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, you can honor his memory by making a donation to the Mesothelioma Research Foundation of America, 3011 Townsgate Rd., Suite 450, Westlake Village, CA 91361.
