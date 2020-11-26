1/1
Phillip Michael "Bucky" Humalainen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillip Michael "Bucky" Humalainen, 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home in Conneaut, Ohio.

Buck was born in Conneaut, Ohio on September 19, 1937.

He graduated from Rowe High School, before going to The Ohio State University. He honorably served eight years in the United States Air Force, including four years of active duty.

He worked at Exomet for 13 years, then Olan Corporation for five years, and then retired from the Chemical Division of Ashland Oil.

Buck enjoyed playing the guitar, dancing, painting, sketching and whittling. He is known for his carvings of wood spirits, beams, and walking sticks. He also enjoyed kayaking, riding four-wheelers, and wine making with friends. Buck loved hunting, earning his nickname, and later became an avid mushroom hunter.

Buck leaves behind a daughter, Karri Pacileo and her husband Joe Pacileo, three granddaughters, Lauren, Megan, and Emily Pacileo; his significant other, Darlene Goodiel, and her daughter, Anna Brocklehurst; and grandchildren, Gavin, Kearstin, and Carleigh Brocklehurst; two brothers, Richard and Michael Humalainen; many nieces and nephews; and ex-wife, Sharon Wright.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Zaida (Titus) Humalainen; and his son, Phillip "Corky" Humalainen.

Due to COVID-19, no calling hours or service will be held at this time. A memorial celebration will be planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, you can honor his memory by making a donation to the Mesothelioma Research Foundation of America, 3011 Townsgate Rd., Suite 450, Westlake Village, CA 91361.

The Thompson-Smith-Nesbitt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 345 Main St., Conneaut is honored to serve the family. Online obituary and condolences at www.thompsonsmithnesbitt.com.

Visit www.thompsonsmithnesbitt.com to leave condolences.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Smith Nesbitt Funeral Home and Cremation Services
345 Main Street
Conneaut, OH 44030
(440) 599-8106
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thompson Smith Nesbitt Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved