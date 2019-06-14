|
Phillip S. "Scottie" Askins, Sr., age 69, of Lawrence Park, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was born in Coral Gables, Fla., on June 6, 1950, son of the late Walter and Mabel Thompson Askins.
Phil "Scottie" was a 1969 graduate of Strong Vincent High School. He worked at Erie Malleable Iron Co. before owning Farrell's Superette for 35 years. He served in the U.S. Army, and while stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War, he was a radio operator and served one of the churches. Phil was a member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church for over 40 years, where he was a Sunday School Teacher, Superintendent, Elder, Deacon, Christian Education Coordinator and served or chaired many committees. For many years, he was a prominent figure at the Eastminster Day Camp Program. Phil was a day camp director for eight years at Westminster Highlands and Camp Lambec Camps (Lake Erie Presbytery Camps), and in 2002, he received the First Christian Educator of the Year Award from the Lake Erie Presbytery.
As a man who valued helping others of all ages, Phil founded a group called, His Shining Light. The motto of this group is to "talk the talk and walk the walk." This group offers annual free Thanksgiving dinners to the community and visits nursing homes during the holidays. Scottie received many community service awards during the course of his life. His first service award was at the age of 17 by City Council, when he saved the life of a girl who was on fire. His most recent community service award was in 2014, given to him by the Martin Luther King Center.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Joyce Askins; one son, Phillip "Scott" Askins, Jr. (Dena); two daughters, Tina Weidler (Bryan) and Jodi Gapinski (John); two brothers, Lewis and James Askins; one sister, Connie Burkett (John); three sisters-in-law, Hannah Askins, Judy Askins, and Karen Askins; four grandchildren, Isaac, Jillian, Liam, and Owen; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Walter, Bernard, and Donald Askins; and one sister, Cindy Evans.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Further visitation will be held at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 2320 East Lake Road, on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Stephen Morse. Interment will follow at Erie County Memorial Gardens, with Military Honors rendered by the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 14, 2019