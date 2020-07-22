Phyllis A. Eckert Dropsho, 93, formerly of Greene Township, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Dunkirk, N.Y., on October 19, 1926, a daughter of the late John C. and Elsie Doss Eckert.
Phyllis graduated from Nott Terrace High School in 1944 and went on to graduate from Spencer Community College. She worked as a clerk at the Ramada Inn and was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
She enjoyed cards, bingo, crossword puzzles, word searches, and her activities at Grandview Manor while she lived there.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, John J. Dropsho; her daughter, Barbara Soltis; her grandson, Bobby Krieger, Jr. and two sons-in-law, Bob Krieger and Dan Soltis.
Survivors include three daughters, Karen Krieger of Waterford, Nancy Kinsinger and her husband, Bruce, of Waterford, and Dolores "Dolly" Hughes and her husband, Robert, of Fuquay-Varina, N.C.; one son, David Dropsho and his wife, April, of North East; one sister, Dolores Lokenberg of Jacksonville, Fla.; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to services there on Friday at 10 a.m. All Erie County Covid-19 guidelines will be followed requiring the use of masks and social distancing. Burial will follow in Phillipsville Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 9261 Lake Pleasant Rd., Erie, PA 16509.
.