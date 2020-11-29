Loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Phyllis Anne Stone passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. She was a resident of Sarah Reed Senior Living.
She was born in Indianapolis, Ind. on July 9,1924, the beloved daughter of the late Ella Smith and Theodore Seifert.
Phyllis was a graduate of Bennett High School in Buffalo, N.Y. As a young woman, she was employed by the New York Central Railroad and later she worked as a licensed practical nurse for over 20 years, first in the ICU of St.Vincent Hospital and later in private practice.
She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and was a volunteer for the Emmaus Soup Kitchen, the Erie Center for the Blind and Friends of the Library. She made her Episcopal Cursillo #38. She devoted her entire adult life to her family and caring for and offering compassion to all that she met.
Phyllis was an avid reader, loved to take long walks and spend time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, John Stone, her son Brian Stone and her grandson Christopher Banister. Left to treasure her memory are her surviving son Jack Stone and his wife Susan, daughter Sande Banister and her husband David, and four grandchildren, Niki McConnell and her husband Clint, Emily Wilcko and her husband Matt, John Banister and his wife Gracie and Anne Gibbs and her husband Chris. She is further survived by five great-grandchildren, Rowen Wilcko, Mira Wilcko, Lochlan McConnell, Josie Banister and June Banister.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services Inc. No calling hours will be observed. A private family memorial service will take place Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Please make memorials to Emmaus Ministries 345 E. 9th Street, Erie, PA 16503.
