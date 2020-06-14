Phyllis Bacsik
Last call sounded on Sunday, June 7th, 2020. Phyllis Bacsik passed away peacefully with family at her side. For 18 years, she was Walter and Ann's daughter, for the next 36 years she was Frank's wife, but for the final 29 years she was Phyllis! Toiling happily at her home in Fairview on project after project for 53 years. Phyllis spent countless hours in her yard; authoring a beautiful rose garden ("the corner garden") for decades. All shrubbery accounted for, styled and manicured to perfection; every blade of grass matched its neighbor. Above all, she loved and cared unselfishly for her family in her beloved home.

Phyllis was preceded in in death by her parents, Walter and Ann Gazda; her husband Frank Bacsik; and friends Bernadette and Lil.

Phyllis is survived by her sister, Catherine and Stan Barclay; brother, Walter and Andi Gazda; son, Randy; daughters, Michelle and Elizabeth; grandchildren, Zachary, Vivian, Christian, Olivia and Liliana; godson and nephew, Geoffrey; nephew, David; niece, Kelly; cousin, Shirley; friend, Sylvia. Phyllis also leaves behind many good neighbors including Mr. & Mrs. Miller, Pauline, Michelina and Lou Macbeth; and a special thanks to hairdresser Julie.

The family would also like to thank Helping Hand caregivers Christina and Michelle for all their kind attention which enabled Phyllis to remain at her wonderful home until the end.

A private memorial will be held for family and friends. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street assisted with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 14, 2020.
