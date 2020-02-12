|
|
Phyllis Bradish Greene, 86, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Monday, February 10, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Center. She was born in Erie, on December 16, 1933, a daughter of the late Dan M. Bradish and Geraldine Hewitt Bradish Roemer.
Phyllis graduated from Academy High School and worked at Dermatology Associates for many years before retirement. She was the first female glider pilot to fly solo over Lake Erie and she enjoyed reading and gardening. She especially loved being with family and having family gatherings.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Thomas R. Greene; one daughter in infancy, Terri Lee Greene; one son, Michael Greene; and her brother, Dan C. Bradish.
Survivors include two daughters, Nixie Greene of Pittsburgh and Gini Cunningham and her husband, Tom, of Louisville, Ky.; one son, Thomas M. Greene of Austin, Texas; six grandchildren, Christopher Schroeck (Sara), Kate DelSandro (Anthony), Joseph Schroeck (Andrea), Dan Manczka, Heather Manczka, and Hannah Greene; seven great-grandchildren, Anna, Sofia, Aria, Mae, Joseph, Jr., Silas, and Evelynn; her lifelong friend, Ruth Dombrowski; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Thursday from 3 p.m. until the time of the memorial service there at 6 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Because You Care, Inc., 6041 West Rd., McKean, PA 16426, or to Emma's Footprints, 412 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16502.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 12, 2020