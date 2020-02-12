Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Bradish Greene


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Bradish Greene Obituary
Phyllis Bradish Greene, 86, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Monday, February 10, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Center. She was born in Erie, on December 16, 1933, a daughter of the late Dan M. Bradish and Geraldine Hewitt Bradish Roemer.

Phyllis graduated from Academy High School and worked at Dermatology Associates for many years before retirement. She was the first female glider pilot to fly solo over Lake Erie and she enjoyed reading and gardening. She especially loved being with family and having family gatherings.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Thomas R. Greene; one daughter in infancy, Terri Lee Greene; one son, Michael Greene; and her brother, Dan C. Bradish.

Survivors include two daughters, Nixie Greene of Pittsburgh and Gini Cunningham and her husband, Tom, of Louisville, Ky.; one son, Thomas M. Greene of Austin, Texas; six grandchildren, Christopher Schroeck (Sara), Kate DelSandro (Anthony), Joseph Schroeck (Andrea), Dan Manczka, Heather Manczka, and Hannah Greene; seven great-grandchildren, Anna, Sofia, Aria, Mae, Joseph, Jr., Silas, and Evelynn; her lifelong friend, Ruth Dombrowski; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Thursday from 3 p.m. until the time of the memorial service there at 6 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Because You Care, Inc., 6041 West Rd., McKean, PA 16426, or to Emma's Footprints, 412 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16502.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -