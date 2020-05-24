Home

Phyllis Davies Yoho died in Dallas, Texas May 21, 2020. She was the daughter of Raymond J. Davies and Marjorie Reed Davies Wonner and the step-daughter of John Wonner.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her father and her husband, John Yoho.

Phyllis is survived by her mother and her step-father, a brother, Thomas A. Davies, two sisters, Virginia Keehn and Barbara Kendall, a sister-in-law, Kathleen Davies and a brother-in-law James Kendall, a niece, Rachel Davies and a nephew, Evan Davies. She is survived by two uncles, Marshall Reed and Lawrence Davies.

Phyllis grew up in McKean Township. She started school in the two-room Middleboro grade school, graduated from General McLane High School. When she was eighteen, her cerebral palsy was finally diagnosed. Briefly she went to Rehab in Johnstown, Pa. Then she requested that Rehab pay her tuition to the Pittsburgh Art Institute. They tested her art ability and paid her tuition even though they told her, "Rehab never pays for art education." Phyllis became a wood-cut artist. According to her professor, one of the two most talented artists he had ever taught. Phyllis will live on in her many works of art.

There will be a funeral service in Erie County, Pa., later in the year.

Published in the Erie Times-News on May 24, 2020
