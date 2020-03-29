|
Phyllis Elaine (Krahe) Merritt passed away peacefully, at home, on March 26, 2020, with the love of her life holding her hand. She was born on January 2, 1950, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to the late Mark and Phyllis Krahe.
Phyllis grew up with nine siblings in East Springfield, Pa., and attended Northwestern Schools. While in high school, Phyllis was active on the cheerleading squad. It was in high school that she met David Merritt. The two fell in love and created a beautiful love story that lasted 52 years. Together they had six children. Without fail, Phyllis always put her family first, and supported her husband and children through both good and trying times, exemplifying what it meant to be a truly wonderful wife and mother.
While raising her children, Phyllis graduated from Villa Maria School of Nursing in 1986, and began working at Hamot Hospital. From there, she then went on to work at Ashtabula County Medical Center on the Drug and Alcohol Unit, and ended her career in 2009 as an Erie County Drug and Alcohol Case Worker. In the midst of working, she obtained a B.S. in Psychology from Edinboro University in 1996.
Phyllis had a love for art that she expressed throughout her life. Creating things brought her joy, and it seemed like her artistic talent had no limit! Her creations ranged from traditional sketches, to acrylic and oil canvases. She upholstered, did macramé, shot and developed photos, wove baskets, sculpted—anything to feed her creative soul. She was the original Pinterest Queen before Pinterest was even invented! She had a habit of ripping pages from magazines of things she liked, and kept folders of them to refer to when she was ready to create something new. In addition to being the ultimate arts and crafts woman, Phyllis was also an amazing cook and baker. Anyone who visited the Merritt home got the chance to sample her baked treats, and always came back for more!
Phyllis was also fond of the outdoors, and made a point to surround her home with flowers and beauty. She enjoyed living near Lake Erie, and especially loved visiting Eagley Park in North Springfield, Pa.
She was predeceased by her son, Eric Lee Merritt, her parents, Mark and Phyllis (Nagle) Krahe, her in-laws, Jack and Catherine (McCoy) Merritt, brother-in-law, Jack Merritt II, and niece, Melanie Jo (Krahe) Richter.
Phyllis is survived by her loving husband, David Lee Merritt, and their five children, Christine Girouard, Scott Merritt (Kristin), Joelle McCarthy (Rick), Jill Muchiarone, and David Merritt Jr. (Rebekah). She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, Jacqueline, James, Casey, Benjamin, McKenna, Elizabeth, Lauren, Zachary, E.J., Rylee, Ava, Lia, Avery, and Andrew. Phyllis was one of ten and is survived by Maureen Eastman (Gail), MaryAnn Salisbury (Ronald), Dede Shumake (Jim), Mark Krahe (Melinda), Nancy DeMichele, Lori Alexander (Mark), Tracy Swift, Scott Krahe, and Bob Krahe (Lori). She also is survived by her much loved in-laws, Judy Lund, Diane Wright, Patricia Burt, Theresa Teed, Kim Fedinetz, Bud Merritt, and Stacy Hemstreet. She will be greatly missed by countless aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
The family would like to send a special "thank you" to Kate from hospice, who went above and beyond in making sure mom was well cared for. Also a special thanks goes to Aunt Pat, Kyleigh, Terri, Tina and Mary Lou, who provided mom with exceptional care.
Funeral services will be a private graveside memorial. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date for extended family and friends, when it is safe again for groups to gather. Charitable donations can be made in Phyllis' honor to the Erie . The Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. To send condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 29, 2020