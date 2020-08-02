1/1
Phyllis G. (Rieck) Nelson
Phyllis G. Rieck Nelson, age 93, formerly of Erie, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Sarah A. Reed Retirement Center. She was born in Corry, Pa., on November 2, 1926, daughter of the late William A. and Ruth Downey Rieck.

Phyllis was a member of North Harbor Baptist Church and formerly of Bethel Baptist Church. She was a very social person and enjoyed reading and spending time with her family and friends. For many years, Phyllis loved the opportunity to travel the world with her husband and vacation with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Nelson in 2014; and one brother, Keith Rieck.

Survivors include four children, Audrey Tennison (Tommy), Joy Kowalczyk (Phil), Janet Billings (Tim), and Alan Nelson (Rhoda); one sister, Doris Austin; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and several cousins.

Friends may call at Bethel Baptist Church, 1781 West 38th Street, on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 1:30 p.m., conducted by Rev. Jerry Davis. Interment will follow at Erie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Bethel Christian School, 1781 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
