Phyllis J. Hawes, age 84, of Erie, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Monday, October 7, 2019, at her home. She was born on May 20, 1935, daughter of the late James A. and Elizabeth K. (Grecco) Vencenyo.
Phyllis was a 1953 graduate of Villa Maria High School and also attended Villa Maria College. She worked at her father's restaurant, Jimmy's Diner, as a young woman, and it was there she met her husband Jim, whom she married in 1954.
Phyllis worked for both Eriez Magnetics and Mercyhurst College for seven years each, and was also asked to model for various advertising and promotional pieces for Eriez. She obtained her real estate license in 1976, finally leaving employment with outside companies to own and operate the Erie Motel and Restaurant until she sold it in 1985 at age 50. She then retired at age 55, in 1990, from JCPenneys.
She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church and also taught religious education classes there, belonged to various garden clubs, and loved her family more than anything, particularly spending time with her grandchildren. Some of the fondest memories of the family were times spent at their family camp in Pennsylvania, "The Farm," where many card games were played and good meals were shared for years with friends and family. In retirement, Phyllis and Jim were snowbirds, residing in North Fort Myers, Fla. with dear friends from Erie, for 22 years.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Jim, of 63 years, who passed on July 6, 2017.
She is survived by her three children: James G. Hawes, Gregory G. Hawes and Christianne M. Brooks and her husband Mike, all of Erie; and three grandchildren: Trevor Hawes, and Emily and Michaela Brooks. She is further survived by a sister Shirley Irish (Dave) of Erie, brother-in-law Thomas Hawes (Jackie) and brother-in-law John Donnell (Barb) along with many nieces and nephews. Phyllis also has two half-sisters: Linda Howe and Freda Lyon, and her half-brother Jerry Azevedo. She is further survived by her four loving canine critters: Leelee, Duke, Cheech and Doug the Pug.
The family is so grateful to all of Phyllis's wonderful caregivers: Debbie, Vickie, Robin, Kylie, Brenda, Carol, Gina, and Gayle, along with the staff at VNA Hospice.
Friends may call on the family on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th St. (at Powell Ave.), Erie, PA 16506, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 11th at 2 p.m., at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th Street. Inurnment will be private at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 9, 2019