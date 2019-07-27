|
Phyllis J. Vogele Anderson, age 96, of St. Mary's at Asbury Ridge, formerly of Fairview Twp., passed away there peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was born on September 16, 1922 in Corry, Pa., the daughter of the late Albert H. and Georgia L. Carey Vogele.
She attended the small one room schoolhouse on Rt. 5 and Dutch Road and then graduated from Strong Vincent H.S.
She spent most of her life as a homemaker; committed to and loving her family. She enjoyed reading, quilting, walking on the beach and was a part-time artist and crafter.
She was a member of the Erie Christian Women's Association.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Robert G. Anderson, Sr. and an infant son, Albert Anderson.
She is survived by one daughter, Sheryl Bruinsma Raley (Victor) of Millcreek, three sons: Robert G. Anderson, Jr. (Janice) of Fairview, Douglas A. Anderson (Rae) of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, Richard G. Anderson (fiancé Cindy Goodridge), eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's at Asbury Ridge for their excellent care they displayed for Phyllis.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and are invited there on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. for the Funeral Service. Interment Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Benevolent Care Fund at St. Mary's at Asbury Ridge, 4855 West Ridge Road, Erie, PA 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 27, 2019