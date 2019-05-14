|
Phyllis J. Young, age 81, of Erie, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. She was born in Erie, on March 31, 1938, daughter of the late Samuel and Florence Efimoff.
Phyllis was a 1956 graduate and Class Salutatorian of East High School, and actively participated as the captain of the majorettes. She attended Allegheny College, where she was Homecoming Queen, and then graduated from Lake Erie College with a degree in English. During her studies, she had the opportunity to attend a semester abroad in France. She was an English teacher at McDowell and East High Schools. Following that she worked at the Erie County Library, and then as a Secretary at the youth office for the Erie Catholic Diocese and Cathedral Prep athletic office. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, reading, music and gardening, and was a member of St. Jude's R.C. Church.
Phyllis has crossed the Rainbow Bridge to be with her beloved dogs, Sandy and Natasha, and will patiently await the arrival of Sunny Boy, who will be watching over her family until his time comes to join her in heaven.
Surviving Phyllis is her husband of 53 years, Paul A. Young; two sons, Paul D. Young and Jason S. Young; one sister, Patricia Hubley; and nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Friday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Jude the Apostle R.C. Church, with entombment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude the Apostle R. C. Church, 2801 West Sixth Street, Erie, PA 16505. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 14, 2019