Phyllis L. Fuches Eastman
1945 - 2020
Phyllis L. Fuches Eastman, age 74, of Summit, passed away after a brief illness, on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was born in Erie, on August 17, 1945, daughter of the late Florian and Dorothea Helwig Fuches.

Phyllis worked for several years at Seaway Manufacturing in Erie and enjoyed gardening, crosswords, soap operas, home decorating and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a breast cancer survivor of many years.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Eastman in 2011; and six sisters, Donna Kennelly, Judith Hermsdorf, Kathleen Hill, Flora Fuches, Ruth Holder, and Marilyn Fuches.

She is survived by three sons, Jeffrey Eastman and his wife Katy of Tallmadge, Ohio, Brian Eastman and his wife Lisa of Erie, and Casey Eastman of Erie; three grandchildren, Logan, Gavin, and Declan; and several nieces and nephews.

A private service was held for immediate family and burial took place at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
