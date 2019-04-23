|
Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt
Phyllis (Lombardo) Konek, 95, of Erie, formerly of California, Pa., passed away peacefully, on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, at her home, in the presence of her loving daughter. She was born in California, Pa., on July 19, 1923, a daughter of the late Salvatore and Anna (Napalitano) Lombardo, where she remained until she came to live in Erie with her family.
Phyllis was a well-known business owner in California for many years, the J.W. Edwards Co.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William Shroyer in 1966, her second husband, Michael Konek in 2007, brother and sister-in-law, Angelo and Noeline Lombardo, sister and brother-in-law, Rose and Michael Andrews, and a dear great-niece, Kristin Craig.
She will be deeply missed by her only child, Patty Smith and her son-in-law, Jeff Smith, three grandchildren, Jeffrey R. Smith and his wife, Erin of York, Pa., Daniel E. Smith and his wife, Jen and Adrianne L. Paris and her husband Ryan, all of Erie, seven great grandchildren, Evelyn G. Smith, Caleb James Smith, Nolan Daniel Smith, Rylee Elizabeth Smith, Violetta Victoria Paris, Penelope June Paris and Walter Ryan Paris, one brother, Andrew C. Lombardo of California, Pa., along with many dear nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, and a great-great-great nephew.
No calling hours will be observed. Private services will be at the convenience of the family with burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., are handling arrangements.
