Phyllis M. Norton McCallum
1951 - 2020
Phyllis M. Norton McCallum, age 69, of Erie, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was born in Erie on November 30, 1951, daughter of the late John Sr. and Mary Norton.

Phyllis was a 1970 graduate of Academy High School. She had been employed in child care work for many years. Phyllis was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing, fishing, cooking, and especially spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was very compassionate and understanding of all and would welcome to her home those in need.

Phyllis is survived by her two daughters, Samone Norton, and Celeste McCallum; one sister, Trina Norton; three brothers, Michael Norton, John Norton Jr., and Kenny McCoy (Tara); eight grandchildren, Everette, Deja, William, Latifah, Kayla, Antonio, Talor, and Prince; three godchildren, DeAndre, Bryant and Lamont; nine great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Services, Inc., 536 West 10th Street, on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at noon conducted by Rev. Charles Mock of Community Missionary Baptist Church. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 3, 2020.
