Phyllis M. (Durnell) Yanosko, 88, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
She was born on July 3, 1931, in Erie, Pa., daughter of the late Edwin L. and Helen (Kresinski) Durnell.
Phyllis was a graduate of Villa Maria High School. She worked at the Community Blood Bank, loved dogs and enjoyed going for car rides.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Yanosko.
She is survived by her daughters, Carrie Yanosko Smith (Sam) of Erie, Kim Zelgowski (Witold) of Erie and Kathleen Nickle (John) of Atoka, Tenn.; son, David Yanosko of Erie; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family, with arrangements under the care of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street.
Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506, or Because You Care, 6041 W. Rd., McKean, PA 16426.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 5, 2020