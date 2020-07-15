Phyllis Nan Casher, passed away peacefully, on Friday, July 10, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Edward Casher; her daughter in-law, Virginia "Ginny" Fuery Casher; two sisters; and one brother.
She is survived by her son, Patrick Casher and his wife Jeanne of Waterford, Pa.; her daughter, Elizabeth Casher Betz and her husband Paul of Sparrows Point, Md.; her only grandson, Robert M. Casher of Waterford, Pa.; one sister, Martha Noel Flegal; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a loving mother and devoted wife. Phyllis loved her coffee and her friends. She was an avid reader and knitter. Phyllis struggled with Alzheimer's for eight years.
A private interment will be on Friday, July 17th at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the American Alzheimer's Association
. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.