Phyllis Nan Casher
Phyllis Nan Casher, passed away peacefully, on Friday, July 10, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Edward Casher; her daughter in-law, Virginia "Ginny" Fuery Casher; two sisters; and one brother.

She is survived by her son, Patrick Casher and his wife Jeanne of Waterford, Pa.; her daughter, Elizabeth Casher Betz and her husband Paul of Sparrows Point, Md.; her only grandson, Robert M. Casher of Waterford, Pa.; one sister, Martha Noel Flegal; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was a loving mother and devoted wife. Phyllis loved her coffee and her friends. She was an avid reader and knitter. Phyllis struggled with Alzheimer's for eight years.

A private interment will be on Friday, July 17th at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the American Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 15, 2020.
