Phyllis R. Pizzi Bellucci, 88, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Sarah A. Reed Retirement Center. She was born June 28, 1931 in Conneaut, Ohio, a daughter of the late Peter and Jennie Viggiano Pizzi.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony.
Phyllis was a Girl Scout Leader for 40 years at Blessed Sacrament Parish. She also served as a Eucharistic Minister there for many years. In 2001, she received the "Bishop's Commendation for Service Award" from the Diocese of Erie.
She began volunteering at Sarah Reed in 1999 where she visited the residents, brought them Holy Communion and led the rosary.
Phyllis was a loving, caring person who was always there for anyone who needed her.
She is survived by her husband, Edward A. Bellucci, whom she married in 1954; three daughters, Ann Marie Knebel (Richard) of Charlestown, W. Va., Patricia Ann Bellucci Wagner (Matthew) of Columbus, Ohio, and Kathleen Ann Bellucci-Pandl (Joe) of Pittsburgh, Pa.; one son, John Bellucci (Mary) of Edinboro; one sister, Grace Seggi, and one brother, Peter Pizzi (Antoinette), both of Erie. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Sunday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and may attend a service there on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1626 West 26th Street. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, 1626 West 26th St., Erie, PA 16508 or to the National Parkinson Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. https://www.parkinson.org/
