Phyllis Ruth (Davis) Demeter, age 88, of Millcreek, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Westlake Woods. Born in Spartansburg, Pa., on August 31, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd and Florence (Smith) Davis.
Phyllis was a graduate of Academy High School. She worked at G.E., Bliley Electric, and Erie Strayer, from which she retired. She was an avid Pens fan. She also enjoyed crocheting and knitting, reading, watching golf on TV, vegetable and flower gardening, and most of all, spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren's sporting events. She also enjoyed traveling around the United States with her husband in their motorhome, and wintering in Florida.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Joseph Demeter, in 2015; and a daughter, Linda Lee Demeter.
She is survived by three sons, Joseph William Demeter (Linda), of Akron, Ohio, John G. Demeter (Lori), of Ft. Myers, Fla., and Timothy J. Demeter (Paula), of Waterford, Pa.; eight grandchildren, Matthew J. Demeter, Stephen M. Demeter, Joseph M. Demeter, Danielle Demeter Styborski, Ryan J. Demeter, Sarah J. Demeter, Bobby Nearhouf and Mary Treptow; 11 great-grandchildren; her sister, Mary McGahen (Dale), of Rochester, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m., and may attend a funeral service there Thursday at 11 a.m., with Rev. Harry H. Johns III officiating. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the nurses and staff at Westlake Woods for their wonderful care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Great Lakes Hospice, 1700 Peach St., Suite 244, Erie, PA 16501, or to the Erie City Mission, 1023 French St., Erie, PA 16501. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 14, 2019