Phyllis VanAlstine, 80, of St. Marys, Pa., passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Elk Haven Nursing Home.
She was born August 6, 1939, in Ridgway, daughter of the late Albert "Chubby" and Cecilia Smith Weis.
Phyllis is survived by six daughters, including her daughter Lesa Hanes and her husband Chris of Erie; two sons; 17 grandchildren, including Taylor Hanes, Alex Hanes, and Christian Hanes; six great-grandchildren; two sisters; and by a brother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles VanAlstine, in 1987.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home in St. Marys, Pa., on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 5-7 p.m., followed by Funeral Services at 7 p.m.
