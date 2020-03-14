|
|
Phyllis Zimmer Lowe, age 93, of Union City, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Amity Township, on October 21, 1926, a daughter of the late, Herman H. and Beatrice Applebee Zimmer.
Phyllis graduated from Strong Vincent High School. She was a member of Phillipsville United Methodist, where she founded the bell choir, taught Sunday school for 50 years, and was a member of the women's group. Phyllis was a member of the Koinonia K-38 of Jamestown and was the founder of Kountry Kousins seniors group. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, bird watching and camping. Phyllis was famous for baking her original wedding cakes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Lowe; her two sisters, Eleanor Mokwa and Jane Allen; her brother, Frank Zimmer; her daughter-in-law, Karen Lowe; and her granddaughter Bonnie Williams.
Survivors include her son, Phil Lowe, of Union City; her four daughters, Joyce Williams and her husband John of Waterford, Bea Thurau, of Union City, Linda Melnick and her husband Blaine, of Waterford, and Sandee Williams and her husband Duane, of Union City; her two sisters, Dolores Leslie, and Rosalyn Briggs and her husband Daniel; her two brothers, Jack H. Zimmer and his wife, Jeanne and Jerold A. Zimmer and his wife MaryLou; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lakeland Area Hospice for all the love and care they gave Phyllis.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m., and are invited to a Funeral Service the following morning at 11 a.m. at Phillipsville United Methodist Church, 11469 Colt Station Rd., Phillipsville, PA 16442. Burial will follow in Wattsburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Lakeland Area Hospice, 4635 E. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16511.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 14, 2020