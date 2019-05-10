|
Pietro "Pete" Alfonso Damiano, 85, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital.
He was born on January 5, 1934, in Guardia Dei Lombardi, Italy, son of the late Antonio and Maria Rosa (Guglielmo) Damiano.
Pietro immigrated to the United States in 1958 and settled in Erie in January 1965. He loved Erie and the community as it reminded him of his home in South Italy. He loved the open spaces of Erie and was proud of his country property. Pete worked as a construction worker and bricklayer for the Laborers' Local Union 603, and was proud to have helped build many structures in the Erie Community. He loved animals and nature, he was a collector and enjoyed religion, politics, history, and bible study. He was a parishioner of St. George Church.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Olimpia Famiglietti; and his sister, Nicolina Damiano.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Nunzia (Genua) Damiano; daughters, Angelina (Damiano) Salerno and her husband, Alex Salerno and Rosa Maria Damiano and her husband, Gopal Vasudevan; son, Pieralde (Peter) Damiano and his wife, Charis (Martyn) Damiano; grandchildren, Sabrina Salerno, Sofia Salerno, Gianluca Damiano, Francesco Damiano, Marcello Damiano, Dante Damiano Vasudevan, and Sangeetha Vasudevan Damiano; sisters, Francesca (Damiano) Pennetta and Giuseppina (Damiano) Siconolfi; brother, Domenico Damiano; and nine nephews and nieces also survive.
Friends are invited to attend a funeral mass at St. George Church, 5145 Peach St., on Saturday, May 11th at 1:30 p.m. followed by burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson Partners of Northwest PA at parkinsonpartners.org.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2019