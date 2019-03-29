|
|
Qemajl Latifi (Q), 55 of Erie, formerly of Kosovo, passed away on Tuesday, March 26th, 2019. He was born on June 2nd, 1963 in Gjilan, a son of Ali and Hajrije Latifi.
Qemajl graduated from Zenel Hajdini in Gjilan. He later became a math teacher and helped his father with his construction and farming business. In 1999, due to the war in Kosovo, he immigrated to Erie in hopes of providing a better life for his family. He was a hardworking man who worked various jobs to help provide for his family the last 20 years.
Qemajl had a unique personality in which he was charming, loving, and funny. He had the ability to light up the room and make anyone laugh at any moment. He was respected and loved by everyone he came across. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved traveling to Kosovo; seeing his relatives always made him the happiest.
In addition to his parents, Qemajl is survived by his wife of 32 years, Remzije; his five children; Fitore, Fatime, Festim, Filloreta and Valmir; a granddaughter Ariana; two brothers Xhevat and Zija Latifi; a sister, Xhemile; numerous nieces and nephews; cousins; and many other relatives.
Friends and family are invited to attend a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Lakeside Cemetery, 1718 E. Lake Rd., Erie, Pa 16504.
