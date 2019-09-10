|
Quentin O. Bensink, 79, of Clymer, N.Y., died on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at home, with his family at his side. Quentin was born on December 8, 1939, in Clymer, the son of James G. and Mildred Clark Bensink.
He grew up in Clymer, attended Clymer schools and graduated from Clymer High School. He was the owner of Ripley Machine & Tool, a precision grinding and machining company located in Ripley, N.Y. Quentin was a longtime active member of the Abbe Reformed Church in Clymer, where he taught Sunday school for many years and served on various church committees.
Active in Freemasonry, he was a member of the Olive Lodge, No. 575, F & AM and the Order of the Eastern Star, Acacia Chapter No. 96. An avid sports enthusiast, he especially enjoyed golf and auto racing. Quentin was a supporter and sponsor of Brent Rhebergen and his 07R racing team. He enjoyed antique cars and was proud of his collection of vintage Chevy antique automobiles. He was also a Lifetime Member of the Clymer Vol. Fire Dept. In his later years, his passion turned to following his grandkids' basketball games and "refereeing/coaching" from stands!
Quentin is survived by: his wife of 59 years, Judy Compton Bensink; his daughter, Laurie (Robert) Reinwald, of Clymer; his son, Scott (Karen) Bensink, of Findley Lake; seven grandchildren, Andrew, Danielle, and Christine Reinwald, Albert Bensink, Alex (Alyssa) Lictus, Andrea (Chad) Ball, and Daniel (Katie) Lictus; two great-grandchildren, Elliana Lictus and Brook Ball; his sister, Phyllis Meehl; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Quentin was predeceased by three brothers; Irwin, Vincent and Everett Bensink; and his sister, Audrey Doyle.
Visitation will be at the Abbe Reformed Church, 595 Clymer-Sherman Road, on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8. p.m. A Masonic Service, under the auspices of the Olive Lodge #575, F&AM, will be held at the Church, on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Abbe Reformed Church on Thursday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Quentin's memory may be made to: The Better Place Ministry, P.O. Box 532, Jamestown, NY 14701.
Quentin was a unique man and will be missed by his family and all who knew him. He was a successful businessman, community volunteer, sportsman, churchman and above all, family man.
Quentin lived his life under the Grace and Blessings of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and he desired to witness that truth to all! 1 John 1:7 – "If we walk in the Light as he is in the Light…the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanses us from all sin."
Arrangements are by the Spitzer Funeral Home, Clymer, N.Y.
