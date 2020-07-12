R. Scott Emling, Jr., age 73, of Harborcreek, passed away at his residence on Thursday, July 9, 2020, following an extended illness.
He was born in Erie on January 5, 1947, son of the late Roy Scott, Sr. and Ruth Jane (DenUyl) Emling.
Scott was a graduate of Harbor Creek High School, Class of 1964. He furthered his education at Penn State, having earned an associate degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1966. Scott was previously employed for many years by Kaiser Aluminum prior to his full-time farming as a grape grower. He was a 42-year member of the National Grape Coop Assoc. and a 24-year member of the North East Fruit Growers Assoc.; having served on the board of directors.
A member of the Bay City Gun Club, Scott enjoyed skeet and trap shooting. He also enjoyed scuba diving and pitching horseshoes, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Scott had a passion for restoring classic cars and built his own street rod. He was also a member of the East Erie Moose Lodge.
In addition to his parents, Scott was preceded in death by his brother, Steven Henry Emling.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Sandra A. (Morris) Emling; two sons, Mathew Scott Emling of Lawrenceville, Ga. and Marc Steven Emling (Kelly) of Winston-Salem, N.C.; one sister, Peggy Hanson (Dennis) of Harborcreek; two granddaughters, Jenna Rose and Addison Rae Emling, as well as three nephews.
Scott's family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation for the many, many friends who offered their support and prayers during his months long battle with pancreatic cancer. A special thank you to Dr. Seastone and his staff, as well as the UPMC Family Hospice team, Melissa, Danielle and James.
Family and friends are warmly invited to call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.), on Monday from 4 p.m. until a closing prayer service to be conducted there at 8 p.m. In order to protect the health of the family and visitors, all CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed; including the use of facemasks and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be designated to Our Lady of Mercy Church, 837 Bartlett Rd., Harborcreek, PA 16421.
