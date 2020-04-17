|
|
Rachel E. (Wilson) Crosby, age 68, of Erie, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. She was born on January 2, 1952, in Franklin, Pa., to the late Melvin and Sarah (Branner) Wilson.
Rachel will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Melvin Crosby (fiancé Lee Spain) and Michael Crosby (significant other Tara Graham), Robert Crosby, Jarald Crosby, and Russell Crosby, her daughters, Barbara Crosby-Dorsey (Michael), Ruby Carpenter (Larry), Jannette Crosby, Tara Rothrock (Brian), a niece and three nephews, and many grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Rachel was preceded in death by her husband, John Crosby Sr., her daughter, Ada Anne Crosby, sons, Brian Lee Crosby, John Crosby Jr., and James Crosby and three sisters, Ada Anne Alexandré, Phyllis Wilson, and Sara Crosby.
Rachel touched the lives and hearts of many, she will be very missed and always loved.
Due to Covid-19 guidelines, services will be private, however family and friends are invited to attend the services virtually on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/Edward-J-Garr-Funeral-Home-Inc-100130284712299/
Burial will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503. You may send condolences to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 17, 2020