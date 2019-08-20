|
Rachel Henrietta Gehrlein Holtz, age 98, loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
She was born on August 3, 1921 in Erie, a daughter of the late Frank and Ida S. (Becker) Gehrlein.
Rachel was a housewife and an avid knitter for years. She made beautiful blankets and scarfs, and especially liked to make slippers and mittens for her grandchildren. She always liked to give her grandchildren a little card with some money and always told them to buy pizza with it. She enjoyed her evenings with a glass of beer or two and also enjoyed watching tv.
Besides her parents, Rachel was preceded in death by her husband Arthur W. Holtz Sr., her brothers Vincent, Robert, Richard, Norbert, Frank, and Donald Gehrlein, a sister, Agnes Fogle, and a great grandson, Andrew Dylan Chatt.
She is survived by her son Arthur W. Holtz Jr. (Connie) of Avon, N.Y., a daughter Janice of Erie, a sister Arlene Oregnia (John), a sister-in-law Theresa Gehrlein.
She will be greatly missed by her five grandchildren Timothy Holtz and Lisa Holtz of Avon, N.Y., Deborah Letkiewicz (Paul), Leah Chatt (Glenn) and Todd Putt of Erie, ten great-grandchildren, Alyssa Zona (Vito) of Charlottesville, Va., Talon Homer of Avon, N.Y., Matthew Letkiewicz (Nadja Tamika), Dana, Joseph, and Drew Chatt, and Deanna, and great-great-granddaughters, Scarlet May, Emma Jade, Nash, Sara, and Joey Putt; also many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Wednesday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St. Erie, Pa. 16502 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com
Interment will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 20, 2019