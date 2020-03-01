|
Rachel Marion "Charly" Hooks DeLoache, age 77, of Erie, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at UPMC Hamot Hospital. She was born in Laurel, Miss., a daughter of the late Lorenzo and Rachael Hooks.
Charly was a resident of Erie for over 50 years and was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School. She also received an Associate Degree in Cosmetology. Rachel attended Holy Trinity Church and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a stylish dresser, enjoyed dancing, playing softball with the chosen few, and being with her family. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Lorenzo Hooks, Jr. and Ralph Childs.
Rachel leaves to cherish her in memory a daughter, Victoria (Levonne) Hooks Rowan; a son, Michael Hooks, both of Erie; daughters, Marvalene (Robert) DeLoache, of Conyers, Ga., Malika (Ronnie) Beason, of Erie and Shakeena DeLoache; a brother, Leon Hooks, of Erie; and sister, Edith Henderson, of Meadville; 23 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Friends may visit with the family on Monday, March 2nd at Abundant Life Ministries, 806 Parade Street, Erie from 10 a.m. until a time of service at 11 a.m., with Pastor Ryan Gaines presiding.
Arrangements are under the care of Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie
