Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Abundant Life Ministries
806 Parade Street
Erie, PA
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Abundant Life Ministries
806 Parade Street
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachel DeLoache
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachel Marion Charly DeLoache


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rachel Marion Charly DeLoache Obituary
Rachel Marion "Charly" Hooks DeLoache, age 77, of Erie, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at UPMC Hamot Hospital. She was born in Laurel, Miss., a daughter of the late Lorenzo and Rachael Hooks.

Charly was a resident of Erie for over 50 years and was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School. She also received an Associate Degree in Cosmetology. Rachel attended Holy Trinity Church and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a stylish dresser, enjoyed dancing, playing softball with the chosen few, and being with her family. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Lorenzo Hooks, Jr. and Ralph Childs.

Rachel leaves to cherish her in memory a daughter, Victoria (Levonne) Hooks Rowan; a son, Michael Hooks, both of Erie; daughters, Marvalene (Robert) DeLoache, of Conyers, Ga., Malika (Ronnie) Beason, of Erie and Shakeena DeLoache; a brother, Leon Hooks, of Erie; and sister, Edith Henderson, of Meadville; 23 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, March 2nd at Abundant Life Ministries, 806 Parade Street, Erie from 10 a.m. until a time of service at 11 a.m., with Pastor Ryan Gaines presiding.

Arrangements are under the care of Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rachel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -