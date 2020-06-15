Raejean M. Trojanovich Pytlarz
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raejean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raejean M. Trojanovich Pytlarz, age 64, of Summit Township, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Fairview Manor.

She was born in Erie, Pa. on July 25, 1955, daughter of the late George and Rosemary Trojanovich.

Raejean was employed at Erisco Wire Industry.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Trojanovich Sr.

She is survived by her husband Raymond R. Pytlarz, a daughter Shanon Cantrell of Seattle, Wash.., a son Charles Trojanovich, two brothers, Mark Trojanovich Sr. (Denise) of Georgia, and Robert J. Trojanovich Sr. (Dawn) Summit Township., and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the current pandemic, services and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to the family.

The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc.
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 14, 2020
Richie and Shannon, sorry for the loss of Raejean. You have my Deepest Sympathy.
Eileen Pytlarz Nowakowski
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved