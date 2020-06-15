Raejean M. Trojanovich Pytlarz, age 64, of Summit Township, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Fairview Manor.
She was born in Erie, Pa. on July 25, 1955, daughter of the late George and Rosemary Trojanovich.
Raejean was employed at Erisco Wire Industry.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Trojanovich Sr.
She is survived by her husband Raymond R. Pytlarz, a daughter Shanon Cantrell of Seattle, Wash.., a son Charles Trojanovich, two brothers, Mark Trojanovich Sr. (Denise) of Georgia, and Robert J. Trojanovich Sr. (Dawn) Summit Township., and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current pandemic, services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to the family.
The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
She was born in Erie, Pa. on July 25, 1955, daughter of the late George and Rosemary Trojanovich.
Raejean was employed at Erisco Wire Industry.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Trojanovich Sr.
She is survived by her husband Raymond R. Pytlarz, a daughter Shanon Cantrell of Seattle, Wash.., a son Charles Trojanovich, two brothers, Mark Trojanovich Sr. (Denise) of Georgia, and Robert J. Trojanovich Sr. (Dawn) Summit Township., and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current pandemic, services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to the family.
The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 15, 2020.